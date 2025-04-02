Blessings of the Renovated Chapel at Queen of Apostles Convent at Vamanjoor: A Sacred Celebration of Renewal and Grace

Mangaluru: March 29, 2025 was a moment of profound spiritual joy for Missionary Sisters of the Queen of the Apostles (SRA) and gratitude filled the air as the newly renovated chapel at Queen of Apostles Convent at Vamanjoor was solemnly blessed and inaugurated in a sacred Eucharistic celebration. This milestone event marked a renewal of faith and grace.

The celebration commenced with a warm welcome, echoing the words of Genesis 28:17, “How awesome is this place! This is none other than the house of God, and this is the gate of heaven.” The chapel, which has stood as a beacon of prayer and grace for generations, has now been beautifully restored, continuing to serve as a sanctuary of divine encounter.

The Holy Eucharist was presided over by His Excellency, Most Reverend Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore whose presence brought immense blessings to the occasion. In his homily, the Bishop emphasized the significance of renewal—not only in the physical structure of the chapel but also in the hearts of the faithful. Rev. Fr. James D’Souza, the Parish Priest, along with other concelebrants, sisters, novices, and invited guests, graced the occasion with their prayerful participation.

The event was a joyful expression of unity, faith, and gratitude, as many recalled the countless moments of grace experienced within these sacred walls. This sacred occasion was not merely a structural restoration but a profound reminder of the continuous call to spiritual renewal, inviting all to journey as pilgrims of hope and build God’s Kingdom in humility and love.

Sr Leena Valookaran SRA, Provincial Superior proposed the vote of thanks and expressed her gratitude to all who contributed to the renovation of the Chapel.



