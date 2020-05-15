Spread the love



















Blood Donation Camp by Dist Youth Congress Marks 55th Birthday of DK Shivakumar

Mangaluru: To mark the 55th birthday of KPCC president D K Shivakumar, District youth Congress organized a blood donation camp at the Janata Lunch Home, Highlands here on May 15.

In the wake of COVID-19 and the lockdown in the country in force, the blood banks in DK are facing a shortage of blood. Many blood banks are in shortage of blood as they don’t get donors.

Speaking to mangalorean.com District Youth Congress, President Mithun Rai said, “When we had informed D K Shivakumar about celebrating his 55th birthday, he advised us not to spend money on unnecessary celebrations, but to get involved in social activities. Heeding to his advice, I thought of holding a blood donation camp. Since there is a shortage of blood in many of the blood banks due to the lockdown, we felt that this is the right time to hold the blood donation camp and celebrate KPCC President D K Shivakumar’s 55th birthday on May 15”.

Mithun Rai further said, “Our Youth Congress members came forward in large numbers to donate blood, and within 4 hours, 106 members donated blood which has been handed over to Red Cross.”

The blood donation camp was inaugurated by Former Minister U T Khader, former MLA J R Lobo, MLC Ivan D’Souza and other dignitaries by lighting the lamp.

District Youth Congress President Mithun Rai, Corporators Praveenchandra Alva, AC Vinayraj and Naveen D’Souza, Youth Congress State Secretary Suhail Kandak, Naveen from Red Cross, President of Mahila Congress Shanthala Gatti, Merill Rego, Girish Alva, U T Tousif, Abhinandan, Shabir Kempi, Basheer Parladka and Roopesh were also present.

