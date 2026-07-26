B’luru homemaker commits suicide after video call with husband over alleged extramarital affair

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old homemaker allegedly died by suicide after making a video call to her husband and reportedly confronting him over his alleged extramarital relationship in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara area in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Sanika Gowda, is believed to have taken the extreme step shortly after speaking to her husband, Sharan Gowda, over a video call. Preliminary investigations suggest that she had been distressed over her husband’s alleged affair with another woman.

According to police sources, Sharan Gowda had allegedly sent Sanika an audio recording of his conversation with another woman. Deeply upset after listening to the audio clip, Sanika is said to have confronted him before ending the call and allegedly hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her parents’ residence in Rayasandra locality.

The incident is particularly tragic as Sanika reportedly died by suicide in the presence of her seven-month-old child. Her brother discovered her body when he went to check on her room.

Police said the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Sanika and Sharan Gowda, a native of Chikkamagaluru, had been married for approximately one-and-a-half years. Sanika had returned to her parental home for postnatal care prior to the incident.

Investigators are probing allegations that Sharan Gowda was involved in an extramarital relationship, which may have led to marital discord between the couple.

A case has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara Police Station. The body has been shifted to St. John’s Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to Sanika’s death.

It can be recalled that a 45-year-old homemaker smothered her minor daughter to death before committing suicide at her Immadihalli residence in Whitefield on April 15. The deceased are Suvarna Chandrashekhar and her daughter Tarunya Chandrashekhar, 13. The incident came to light when Suvarna’s husband Chandrashekhar repeatedly called her on her mobile and, on getting no response, asked his younger brother to visit the house.

A 25-year-old homemaker died by suicide after consuming a grain-preserving tablet following an argument with her husband over serving leftover sambar. The deceased is Kavya, a homemaker and mother of a four-year-old son. She was married to Rangaswamy, a farmer and resident of Genasanahalli village near Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru, in April this year.



