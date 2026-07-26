Will not contest 2028 elections: Siddaramaiah; says politics has become highly polluted

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah, who recently resigned from the CM’s post, has declared that he will not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections, effectively signalling his retirement from electoral politics.

Siddaramaiah further stated, “Politics has become highly polluted. Honest politics is struggling to survive. It is in this backdrop that I have decided not to contest any future elections.”

Speaking at K.R. Pet Krishna’s birthday event in K.R. Pet town of Mandya district, Siddaramaiah made the announcement before a gathering of supporters. However, those present at the event urged him to remain in active politics for at least another 10 years.

A video of Siddaramaiah’s remarks regarding his decision to retire from electoral politics has since drawn considerable attention and gone viral on social media. Despite objections from supporters, who insisted that he continue in politics, Siddaramaiah reiterated his decision not to contest future elections.

Taking to social media X on Sunday, Siddaramaiah stated that he had announced that he would not contest the 2028 Karnataka Assembly elections on July 25, citing his age and expressing concern over the changing nature of politics.

However, speaking at a private event in K.R. Pet in Mandya district, Siddaramaiah said he would continue to remain active in public life and serve the people despite stepping away from electoral politics.

“I will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections. However, I will remain active in politics and continue to be a voice for the joys and hardships of the people,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said that people from the Varuna Assembly constituency have been urging him to contest once again, but he has decided not to participate in any future elections.

“Earlier, when we contested elections, people in the constituency would contribute financially and help us win. Today, the situation is entirely different,” he said.

The senior Congress leader, who is currently 79, noted that he would be around 82 years old by the time the next Assembly elections are held in 2028 and may not possess the same level of energy and health.

“By 2028, I will complete 50 years in public life. I began my political journey in 1978 as a Taluk Board member. I have witnessed both victory and defeat, but I have never acted against the principles I believed in or betrayed my conscience,” Siddaramaiah said.

Expressing concern over the current political climate, he said elections had become increasingly expensive, and that honest politics was finding it difficult to survive.

Siddaramaiah added that the people of Karnataka had treated him as one among them over the past five decades and said he remained indebted to them for their affection and support.

“My remaining years will continue to be dedicated to public service,” he said.

It can be noted that Siddaramaiah served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for two terms, spending more than eight years in office and becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister in the state’s history. During his first term, he completed a full five-year tenure from May 13, 2013, to May 15, 2018. He later served a second term from May 20, 2023, until June 3, 2026.

This is not the first time Siddaramaiah has indicated his intention to retire from electoral politics. While assuming office as Chief Minister for the first time in 2013, he told the media that it would be his last election. Ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, before contesting from Chamundeshwari and Badami constituencies, he reiterated that the election would likely be his final one.

Similarly, while speaking in Mysuru in April 2024, Siddaramaiah had said, “I am now 77 years old. By the time this term ends, I will be 81 or 82. At that age, my health may not permit me to work with the same enthusiasm. Therefore, I will not contest the 2028 Assembly elections.”

His latest remarks at K.R. Pet have once again brought the discussion around his political future into focus, even as supporters continue to urge him to remain active in public life.