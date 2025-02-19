Body of migrant Bihar labourer dragged in Kalaburagi factory premises, video goes viral

Kalaburagi: In a shocking incident, the body of a migrant worker from Bihar was dragged within a factory premises in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday, showing the disrespectful treatment of a labourer’s body.

According to the police, 35-year-old Chandan Singh, a migrant worker from Bihar, died while working at the premises of Sri Cement Company in Kodla village near Sedam town in the district on Tuesday. He reportedly collapsed while on duty after suffering a heart attack.

Doctors have stated that Chandan Singh initially showed symptoms of low blood pressure before succumbing to a heart attack. However, the police are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the exact cause of death.

The 18-second video shows Chandan Singh’s body being held by four persons and dragged away by the factory management staff across the premises. As the body was being dragged, groups of labourers followed in a state of helplessness, unable to raise their voices against the inhumane act.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Sedam police station. The public and various organisations have expressed outrage over the factory management’s insensitive treatment of the labourer’s body.

In December 2023, seven migrant labourers lost their lives and six others were grievously injured after a maize bagging machine collapsed at Rajguru Jowar Processing Unit in Vijayapura city, Karnataka. The workers were repairing the machine when it collapsed. State Minister for Industries and District in-charge Minister M.B. Patil had announced a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to each of the families of the dead workers. Informing that all seven deceased workers were from Bihar, he stated that those injured in the incident would receive Rs 50,000 each.

At least 13 workers were caught under the large maize bagging machine when it collapsed suddenly. Rescue operations were launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Force and Emergency Services authorities. Four cranes and JCBs were used in the effort to rescue the trapped workers. A 30-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also dispatched from Pune to assist in the rescue operations.



