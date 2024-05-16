‘Bomb’ scribbled on tissue paper found on Air India plane at Delhi airport



New Delhi: A tissue paper, with the word “bomb” written on it, was found in the Air India flight lavatory at Delhi airport, prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection but it turned out to be a hoax, a police official said.

Sharing the details, police said that on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m., information was received regarding a tissue paper found in the lavatory of an Air India flight scheduled to depart for Vadodara, with the word “bomb” written on it.

“Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, and no suspicious items were found,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani.

This comes after several hospitals in Delhi, along with the Indira Gandhi International Airport, were targeted with bomb threat emails on Sunday, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises. However, subsequent investigations by Delhi Police revealed the threats to be false alarms. A fortnight ago over 150 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax threat emails, prompting widespread police response.