Book of young author Reshel Bretny Fernandes ‘Bharat @2047 role of youth’ released in Mangalore Press club

Mangaluru: Ms.Reshel Bretny Fernandes, a young author writer and orator who has accomplished at international, national, and other levels with the passion of writing from her childhood now published her second book, BHARAT @2047 -Role of Youth whereby she is first young author to write on such a magnificent topic which is published by Taneesha publications comprising of the ideas that how the role of youth matters in this amritkal where India (Bharat) is in the journey of stepping towards 100th year of independence where we must celebrate gloriously with the thoughts and ideas of youth power. On what ways the youth had contributed in past and their impact at present matters shaping future by engaging in different fields with a goal.

This book is a tribute to her grandfather SGT .Alex Monis Moodbidri who served in the Indian Air force for 36 years with taking part into the major wars like World War 2 last phase , Indo China conflict 1962 ,Indo Pak conflict 1965,Indo Pak War 1971 and other services.

The foreword note is given by Sri Rajesh Padmar, Lecturer, author ,Thinker Bengaluru supporting the author for inspiring the youths through her thoughts and ideas

She was awarded with Rabindranath Tagore literature awards and Bharatiya Sahitya Sanmaan by Dawn Research and Development Council and other prestigious awards from various organisations. The book is available worldwide and in many libraries .

Recently Ms. Reshel was awarded with AUTHOR OF NEW ERA Award by Authors of India New Delhi

As being a manglorean author this book was released in Mangalore Press club on 10th September 2024

Prof Krishnamurthy, Principal Govindadas College Surathkal gave the introductory remarks speaking about the book and author

Then Ms. Reshel had given insights about the book and how she was inspired to write about the same . Starting from 2022 she wanted to write about the nation when India had stepped into 75th year of independence where she was inspired to contribute to the nation by her writings with marvelous topic and the dream is realised. She thanked each and everyone for being present.

The other guests Sri P.B Harish president Press club Mangalore, Sri Srinivas Nayak Indaje , President D.K working journalists Union , Sri rangnath Kini, Former corporator MCC ,Prof Tara Rao , former principal gfgc Balmatta , Sri Ronald Fernandes Retd teacher and former state council member State govt employees union released the book and congratulated her for the efforts She was then felicitated by the guests.

Ms. Reshel is currently pursuing LLb at SDM law college and daughter of Mr.Ronald and Ms.Nancy (teachers ) hailing from She was ex student of Sri Mahaveera college,Ladyhill pu college, DPS MRPL Mangalore