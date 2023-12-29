Book on Change Makers of Ullal to be Released on December 30

Mangaluru: A compendium titled “Change Makers of Ullal,” authored by Ms Tanuja as part of her MSW internship, is set to be released on December 30, 2023. The book will be released by Prof. Eveleen Bennis, Head, Dept of MSW and Mr Kishore Attavar at 4:00 PM in the presence of other dignitaries as detailed in the invite. The book documents the inspiring stories of 10 change makers in Ullal within the context of the Swachh Bharat program, under the leadership of Mr Rayappa, Commissioner of CMC Ullal.

Ms Tanuja’s work has been well-received by the citizens of Ullal, and in recognition of her efforts, local citizen groups, including “ಸುಸ್ಥಿರ ಉಳ್ಳಾಲದ ಕನಸುಗಾರರ ಬಳಗ” of Ullal, Roshni Alumni Association, Mangalore, and “ಉಳ್ಳಾಲ ನಾಗರೀಕ ವೇದಿಕೆ,” have come together to release the book and honour the 10 change makers for their unwavering commitment to sustainable development in Ullal.

The relationship between Ullala and Roshni Nilaya dates back to 1976, with the School of Social Work at Roshni Nilaya Mangalore being the first institution in Karnataka to offer a postgraduate degree in social work. Since 2017, these change makers have been working tirelessly with support from Roshni UG and PG students and the Commissioner of Ullal Municipal Corporation, Ms Vani Alva.

Kishore Attawar, an alumnus of Roshni Nilaya (1980-81 batch MSW (CD)), envisioned making Ullala a model city for the country in harmony. Since then, social work students from Roshni and other colleges have engaged in fieldwork in collaboration with the city council and notable figures such as Smt. Vani V. Alva and Mr Rayappa, K.M.A.S.

Ms Tanuja’s documentation of the various efforts of the Ullal Nagar Sabha in sustainable waste management under the Swachh Bharat program has been recognized as a significant contribution to the field of social work. The compendium features ten remarkable success stories that serve as exemplary models for others.

The book release event will be held on December 30, 2023, in Ullal.



