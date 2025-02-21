Brahmavar Sugar Factory Multi-Crore Scandal: District Farmer’s Association to Hold Indefinite Satyagraha from February 22

Udupi: The Brahmavar South Kanara District Cooperative Sugar Factory, the sole cooperative sugar factory in the coastal state of Karnataka, finds itself at the center of a significant controversy involving the alleged misappropriation and sale of scrap materials valued at over 14 crore rupees. In a bid to demand accountability and action against those implicated in this scandal, the Udupi District Farmers’ Association, along with various farmer organizations, cooperative leaders, and community members, has announced plans to initiate an indefinite, round-the-clock sit-in protest, or satyagraha, in front of the factory beginning February 22.

At a press conference held in Udupi on Friday, association secretary Belve Ganesh Kini articulated the farmers’ frustrations, revealing that they have been advocating for more than two years for a thorough investigation into the alleged corruption. “What was once a beacon of hope for the cooperative sector has now turned into a source of disillusionment,” Kini stated. He emphasized that despite their persistent efforts, the anticipated results have yet to materialize, prompting the decision to escalate their protest.

The planned demonstration will take place outside the sugar factory located adjacent to National Highway-66 in Baikady. The farmers have committed to maintaining the protest indefinitely, with participants engaging in shifts to ensure continuous presence until justice is achieved. Kini expressed gratitude for the support from various organizations across the district, highlighting the non-partisan nature of their fight against corruption.

Regrettably, Kini pointed out that officials implicated in the scandal appear to be obstructing the investigation process. He noted that, although the alleged misconduct occurred during the tenure of the previous government (led by the Bharatiya Janata Party), the current administration has failed to initiate any meaningful inquiry. “Despite a directive from the Udupi court to investigate based on a private complaint lodged by our association, and despite the police filing a complaint and beginning an investigation, there has been no significant progress even after a year,” he lamented.

According to Kini, the investigative report has been pending with the government for six months without any response. He expressed deep frustration over the lack of action despite the involvement of various authorities, including the district commissioner, the police, and retired district judge Holla, all of whom have conducted investigations and uncovered substantial evidence of corruption. “It is disheartening to note that no chargesheet has been filed even after two and a half years,” he added, underscoring the urgency of their protest.

Prominent farmer leaders, including Prakash Chandra Shetty, Sadananda Shetty, Ashok Kumar Shetty, and Bhoja Kulal, were present at the press conference, reinforcing the collective resolve of the farming community to seek justice. Their commitment to the cause reflects a broader sentiment among farmers in the region, who are increasingly disillusioned with the systemic corruption that undermines the cooperative ethos that the factory was originally intended to uphold.



