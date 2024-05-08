Bright Winders lift Hatrick Championship Cup in women’s while SP Dynamites marking their Debut clinch first TPL Championship Cup in Men’s Category

“Productivity is never an accident. It is always the result of a commitment to excellence, intelligent planning, and focused effort.”

UAE THROWBALL Group showcased the Third Edition with a beautiful tapestry of great moments, all thanks to their vision and effort.

Massive Crowd from different emirates of UAE witnessed the most awaited Premier League of the year with Bright Winders lifting their Hat-trick Championship Cup in the women’s category and SP Dynamites marking their Debut and clinching their first Championship Cup in the Men’s Category.

The tournament kicked off at 08:00 am on 28th April, 2024 with breakfast served for all. The teams were asked to line up with their respective team flags. This was then followed by the welcome speech by Mrs Reshma Alva and oath-taking by Ms Anvi Shetty. The organisers welcomed all the main sponsors and the team owners.

The prestigious TPL tournament was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the Team Owners. Prayers were offered by Ms Sannidhi Shetty, which was followed by the National Anthem of the UAE and India.

Chitra Shetty and her team did a marvellous job with their welcome dance. All the teams then had a photo session.

The following teams participated in the tournament:

Following is the result of the tournament:



The following were the outstanding players of the tournament, presented with individual trophies:



In the afternoon, the esteemed chief guest arrived at the venue. Mr Sukesh Hegde of the Kabaddi Premier League fame graced the tournament with his presence. He was welcomed by a spectacular dance by the young dancers guided by Mrs Jasmitha.

Mr Sukesh Hegde shared his love for sports and how sports need to be an integral part of our society and our children’s lives. He also shared his journey and passion for sports.

Mr Hegde then joined the audience to watch the semis and finals and thoroughly enjoyed the electrifying performances. The cheerleaders added to the colour and mood at the venue. Their energy throughout was contagious.

Towards the end of the day, at the award and closing ceremony, Mr Hegde was felicitated by the Team Owners and Sponsors. His life journey was shared with all those who had gathered. Later, Mr Sukesh Hegde was sincerely thanked by the organizers.

Prasanna Kumar and team gave a thrilling dance performance during the closing ceremony. The audience was on their feet, all eyes were on the stage to see a world-class dance with many participants doing acrobatic stunts.

During the prize distribution ceremony, Mr Santosh Shetty and Ms Anvi Shetty delivered the vote of thanks to all the dignitaries, sponsors, referees, organizing committee, media personnel, and all the teams who participated in the tournament.

All the managers, volunteers, referees, and media were gifted with hampers as a token of appreciation for their contribution towards the TPL 3rd season.

The winning teams in both the Men and Ladies Tournament were awarded trophies, hampers & cash prizes by the dignitaries present on the stage in a glittering Prize Distribution Ceremony.

The entire tournament was enjoyed by every sportsperson and spectators who attended the Third Edition of the TPL Tournament 2024. The organizers and the volunteers did a wonderful job, and all the matches were played with good sportsman spirit and the day was full of fun and competition.

It was the day that helped create memories for all the participants and the spectators.