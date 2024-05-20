BRS, AIMIM demand steps for safety of students in Kyrgyzstan

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have urged the government of India to take immediate steps for the safety of Telangana students in Kyrgyzstan.

Leaders of both parties voiced concern over violent incidents targeting Indian students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao said that several Indian students have been injured. The situation has rapidly deteriorated, with locals targeting foreign students, including those from India.

He urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take immediate action to ensure the safety of Telangana students and implement effective measures swiftly.

The severity of the situation demands robust intervention to prevent further harm and to reassure the families of the students about their safety, said Harish Rao.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has also appealed to the External Affairs Minister to take strong steps to protect Indian students.

The Hyderabad MP said that some locals in Kyrgyzstan have been violently targeting Indian students. He posted on ‘X that a student reached out to him saying that they have not eaten for the last five days.

Arrangements must be made for their return if the situation does not improve, he said.