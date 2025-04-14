BRS demands apology from Congress for betraying Telangana’s Dalits

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded an apology from the Congress party for betraying Telangana’s Dalit community by failing to fulfil the promises.

On the occasion of Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, along with senior party leaders, paid tributes by offering floral homage to Dr Ambedkar’s portrait at party headquarters Telangana Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao demanded that the Congress party, including its top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, issue a public apology to the people of Telangana for deceiving the Dalit community with unfulfilled promises.

The much-hyped SC Declaration of the Congress, announced during the election campaign, has proven to be an empty gesture, with not a single commitment implemented, he said. “The SC Declaration has completely failed, and the AICC leadership owes an explanation to the state’s people for this grave injustice,” said KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known.

The former minister specifically questioned the status of key promises made in the Chevella Declaration. “Where is the Rs 12 lakh Dalit Bandhu scheme promised to empower Dalit families? What happened to the Rs 6 lakh grant for Dalits to construct homes? Why have pattas for assigned lands not been issued as pledged? Where is the promised 28 per cent share in contracts for Dalits and tribals? What became of the financial incentives assured under the Vidyajyothi scheme for Dalits?” he asked.

KTR accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of orchestrating this fraud, emphasising that the Congress brought in AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to announce these promises because “nobody trusts Revanth Reddy’s words.”

“The people of Telangana believed Kharge’s assurances and voted for Congress, only to be cheated. Kharge must answer for this betrayal,” said the BRS leader. Reflecting on the Congress’ governance, KTR remarked that it feels like “voting once is a five-year punishment for Telangana’s people.”

He expressed regret that Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution did not include a recall mechanism to hold deceptive leaders accountable, adding, “If elections were held today, Congress would be swept away in a people’s tsunami for its misdeeds.”

KTR also praised Dr Ambedkar’s unparalleled contributions to India’s Constitution, noting his foresight in addressing issues like delimitation and ensuring protections for marginalised communities. He highlighted how Ambedkar’s vision in Article 3 facilitated the formation of states like Telangana by prioritising people’s aspirations over majoritarian politics.

The BRS leader welcomed the recent Supreme Court ruling clarifying the Governor’s limited role, urging the court to similarly expedite action on complaints against MLAs who defected to Congress after winning on BRS tickets.

“The Speaker must decide the fate of these MLAs sitting in Revanth Reddy’s camp,” he demanded.