BRS Ventures Expresses Inability to run Govt. KSSMHA Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi

Udupi: The Govt. Kosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital which has been operating on PPP model for two years by Dr B R Shetty expressed its inability to run due to severe financial hardship. The BRS health and research centre expressed its inability with the state government through a letter.

Amid the objection by the public and opposition parties, the 200-bed mother and child hospital was inaugurated by the then chief minister Siddaramaiah and health minister Ramesh Kumar, on November 19, 2017, at the cost of Rs 120 crore under the PPP model. Government of Karnataka Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital is a tie-up between the Government of Karnataka and BRS Health and Research Centre headed by Dr B R Shetty, Chairman, BRS Ventures.

Government of Karnataka Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital is a watershed project, where the state government has joined hands with a leading healthcare group to provide succour to the poor people of the region. The Memorandum of Understanding has allowed BRS Ventures to run the facilities for 30 years under a “Build-own-operate-transfer” model.

Recently the founder of NMC Health care Dr B R Shetty had resigned from his own organisation, and the UAE government has frozen all bank accounts of Shetty and his family members along with the accounts of those of companies where he has a stake. Presently the BRS ventures have been facing financial crunch to run the Karnataka Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital.

According to deputy commissioner, G Jagadeesh the BRS ventures has sent a letter to the government expressing its inability to run the hospital. As per the state government order, the district administration has started the process to appoint doctors to the hospital. If BRS ventures is not able to run the hospital, then the district administration will take care of the hospital with the guidelines of the state government, he said.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat said, amid all the opposition, the then Congress government gave the permission to BRS Ventures to run the hospital. Now they are facing financial hardship, and the government wants to run the hospital from May. However, the government has supported the issue and said that the government could not run the entire hospital.

The hospital was built by Dr BR Shetty as a private hospital with a central AC system. Every month nearly the electricity bill is about Rs 18 lakh due to the central AC system, which makes it harder for the government to run the hospital. Similarly, the government is in the process of recruiting six specialist doctors under NRHM, and also four specialist doctors have been temporarily hired, he said.