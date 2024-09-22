Brutal Murder of Businessman in Karwar

Karwar: A gruesome murder shook Karwar on Sunday. Unidentified assailants killed Vinayak Nayak, a 45-year-old businessman from Pune, Maharashtra, and critically injured his wife, Vrashali.

The couple was attacked with an iron rod by four masked men who entered their house. Vinayak died on the spot, while Vrashali suffered severe head and hand injuries. She is undergoing treatment at Karwar District Hospital.

The motive behind the murder and the identity of the assailants are still unknown. Vinayak, his wife, and son resided in Pune. The police have registered a case at the Chittakula police station and are investigating.

Vinayak had arrived in his native village for the Gram Devata Jatre festival and was scheduled to return to Pune on Sunday. The sudden and brutal murder has raised suspicions. The police are investigating.