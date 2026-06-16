BSP steps up OBC outreach, Mayawati urges return to 2007 social engineering

Lucknow: With preparations gaining pace for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has intensified efforts to revive its strongest social engineering — outreach to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

At a review meeting held here on Tuesday, BSP president Mayawati directed party leaders and workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and work towards recreating the political conditions that enabled the party to secure a full majority in 2007.

She signalled that the OBC would remain central to the party’s electoral strategy in the upcoming polls.

During the meeting, Mayawati conducted a detailed assessment of the party’s organisational presence among OBC communities, voter outreach, and election preparedness. She noted that the decisive role played by OBCs in the BSP’s 2007 victory must be rebuilt through sustained engagement and renewed trust.

She instructed party workers to establish direct contact with backward class communities in villages and small towns, and to communicate the party’s policies and commitment to social justice.

Mayawati asserted that the genuine interests and welfare of OBCs were safeguarded only under BSP governments, while accusing other parties of limiting their engagement to only electoral gains.

The BSP chief also highlighted her party’s record in promoting social dignity, political participation and economic development of Dalits and backward classes during its tenure.

Referring to issues such as reservation and social justice, she said the party had consistently worked to protect the rights of marginalised communities in line with the spirit of the Constitution.

Political observers believe the OBC electorate is once again emerging as a decisive factor in Uttar Pradesh politics. While the BJP, Samajwadi Party and Congress are all striving to consolidate support among this segment, the BSP is seeking to revive its traditional Dalit-OBC alliance.

Mayawati’s meeting is being seen as an important indicator of the party’s roadmap for the 2027 elections in this context.