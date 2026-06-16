Karnataka Lokayukta conducts raids on officials in disproportionate assets cases

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the state, targeting several serving and retired government officials accused of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

In Bengaluru, Lokayukta officials raided the residences of the Karnataka Housing Board Additional Director and BESCOM Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Yelahanka division. The searches were conducted following allegations of possession of disproportionate assets.

In Kalaburagi, Lokayukta police launched early-morning raids on properties linked to a retired Panchayat Raj Superintendent Engineer.

Searches were conducted at five locations, including his residence in Godutai Nagar. Under the leadership of Lokayukta SP Siddaraju, officials also inspected his native residence in Hallikhed village of Bidar district, a farmhouse, and two commercial complexes in Humnabad.

In Davanagere, Lokayukta officials carried out raids at 12 locations linked to three government officials. The operation, led by Lokayukta SP M.S. Kaulapure, covered residences and offices of the officials under investigation.

In Hubballi, raids were conducted at four locations associated with the Chief Mechanic of the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC). Searches were carried out at his residence in Anjaneya Nagar and at his office. During the operation, officials reportedly recovered cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh from his house.

In Chitradurga, Lokayukta teams searched five locations linked to the Secretary of the Bayalu Seeme Development Authority. The raids covered his residence in Siddaveerappa Badavane as well as his office and other properties.

In Belagavi, officials conducted searches at five locations connected to a Superintending Engineer with the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL).

Meanwhile, in Chikkamagaluru, Lokayukta officials raided five locations associated with Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), including his residence in Kalyan Nagar, his office, and a house under construction.

The operation was led by Lokayukta Deputy SP Tirumalesh following complaints received against the officer. Officials were seen scrutinising documents and property records during the searches.

The raids are part of a statewide crackdown by the Lokayukta on alleged corruption and disproportionate assets among public servants.

Further investigations are underway, and officials are expected to reveal details of the assets and documents seized during the operations.