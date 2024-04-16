Building Bridges of Leadership: Father Muller Medical College’s Student Council 2023-2024 Takes Charge

Mangaluru: The atmosphere at Father Muller Medical College’s Decennial Memorial Hall was filled with anticipation and enthusiasm on Tuesday, 16th April 2024, as the Investiture Ceremony of the Student Council for the academic year 2023-2024 unfolded. The ceremony, a hallmark of the institution’s commitment to nurturing leadership and excellence, was a grand affair attended by the management, staff, students, and esteemed guests.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Dr Ganesh M. K. Prof. and Head of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at Father Muller Medical College. The ceremony was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions, along with Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes Administrator Father Muller Medical College, and Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean Father Muller Medical College.

The event began with a warm welcome speech by Ms Vanshika Munjal representative Cultural Committee, setting the tone for the ceremony. The names of the Student Council members were then read by Reverend Fr Ajith B. Menezes, followed by the administration of the oath by Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza.

In his address, Chief Guest Dr Ganesh M. K. emphasized the importance of responsibility that comes with power. He urged the student leaders to strive for excellence and to build a good name for themselves. Reverend Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho spoke passionately about the skills needed to bridge gaps and emphasized the importance of communication in problem-solving. He urged the students to uphold the values of respect, love, and positivity, and to be the light and salt that preserve goodness in society

Mr Prakyath P Shetty, the Student Council President, spoke about the collective spirit of leadership, highlighting the need for empowering others and leaving a lasting impact. He emphasized that a good leader is one who makes others better, even in their absence, and focuses on creating beautiful memories.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Ajarya General Secretary, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the event. The comperes, Bhavana and Joseline, ensured the smooth flow of the ceremony, adding to the overall grandeur of the occasion.

The members of the council are:

• Mr Prakyath P Shetty Student Council President

• Mr Ajarya General Secretary

• Ms Vanshika Munjal Cultural Committee

• Mr Adithya I Raju Student Development Committee

• Mr Joseph P Arnold Sports Committee

• Ms Melanie A Lewis & Mr Uma Karthik C Magazine committee

• Ms Aditi Zacharias Media & Technical Committee

• Mr Shashank Shrey Fine Arts Committee.

As the Student Council of Father Muller Medical College takes charge for the academic year 2023-2024, they carry with them the hopes and aspirations of their peers. With a commitment to excellence and a spirit of service, they are poised to make a positive difference in the college community and beyond, truly embodying the values instilled in them by their alma mater.