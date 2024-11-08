Burglary Suspect Arrested, Gold Jewelry Worth Lakhs Seized

Mangaluru: The Mulki police have successfully apprehended a suspect alleged to be involved in the theft of gold ornaments from a residence in Karnadu village, Lingappayya Kadu, Bijapur Colony. Valuables worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered during this operation.

The suspect, identified as Arun (20), hails from Devara Hipparagi village in Bijapur district. The incident occurred on November 6, 2024, when Arun allegedly forced open the back door of a house belonging to a local resident, Mallamma, and stole approximately 64.200 grams of gold jewelry. A formal complaint was lodged by Mallamma at the Mulki police station on November 7, 2024, prompting the authorities to register a case.

On November 8, 2024, following an intensive investigation, the accused was apprehended by Mulki Police Inspector Vidyadhar D. Baikerikar and his team. During the arrest, a total of 64.200 grams of gold jewelry, valued at ₹2,56,000, was seized from Arun.

This successful operation was conducted under the guidance of Mangalore’s Police Commissioner, Mr. Anupam Agarwal, IPS, and the direction of DCPs Mr. Siddharth Goyal (Law & Order Division) and Mr. Dinesh Kumar (Crime & Traffic Division). The operation was led by ACP Mr. Srikanth of the Mangalore North Division, with Inspector Vidyadhar D. Baikerikar oversaw the investigation. The police team included PSI Anita H.B., ASI Harishekhar, Head Constables Shashidhar, Chandrashekhar, Joyce Suchita D’Souza, and Constables Sunil and M.P.C. Chitra, all of whom played crucial roles in the operation.

The Mulki police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in the community and have urged residents to remain vigilant against such criminal activities.