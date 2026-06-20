Bus fare hike in K’taka under review: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Responding to questions about a possible increase in RTC bus fares, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that the issue was under review.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha, he noted that the price difference between diesel purchased by private operators and state transport corporation depots was nearly Rs 40 per litre.

While previous decisions had linked fare revisions to fuel price increases, the government would carefully balance the financial sustainability of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) with public convenience.

Shivakumar said KSRTC must survive, but the interests of passengers must also be protected, adding that a decision would be taken keeping public welfare in mind.

Recent fuel hikes across the state have imposed an additional daily burden of nearly Rs 40 crore, creating mounting losses for the transport corporations.

The price difference referred to by Shivakumar is the disproportionately lower rate at which private operators and industrial bulk buyers procure diesel, compared to the retail fuel prices that state-owned Road Transport Corporations (like KSRTC and BMTC) are forced to pay at regular retail outlets.

Shivakumar further announced that the government would strengthen Karnataka’s legal division in New Delhi to improve the handling of cases pending before the Supreme Court.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Resident Commissioner’s office and said measures were being taken to reorganise and improve its efficiency.

The government will constitute a dedicated team of officers to identify and secure more Central government projects and schemes for Karnataka. The team will study schemes being implemented in other states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, and identify opportunities for Karnataka to benefit from Central funding and programmes.

Shivakumar said he had recently met with Karnataka officers stationed in Delhi and received several suggestions to accelerate the state’s development. Retired senior IAS and IPS officers will also be included in the advisory team.

The government also approved an extension until October 31, 2026, for farmers voluntarily offering land under a major development initiative covering 1,777 acres across 13 villages in Channarayapatna Hobli of Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural district.

To support students preparing for UPSC and other competitive examinations, the Cabinet approved Rs 80 crore for the construction of Karnataka Bhavan-IV in New Delhi through the Karnataka Bhavan Welfare Board.

The facility will provide accommodation and other amenities under one roof. Half of the seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, while the remaining half will be available to students from other communities.



