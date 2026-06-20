Tejasvi Surya urges Karnataka govt to implement Active Mobility Bill, improve Bengaluru’s footpaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday called on the state government to immediately table and implement the Karnataka Active Mobility Bill, 2022, following the Supreme Court’s declaration that the right to walk on a footpath is a Fundamental Right.

Welcoming the apex court’s observation, Surya said in his statement that the apex court’s judgment was a much-needed step and stressed that state governments and urban local bodies must take concrete measures to uphold this right.

He noted that the Karnataka Active Mobility Bill, 2022, introduced by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government, had received widespread public support and should be implemented without further delay.

Highlighting the condition of pedestrian infrastructure in Bengaluru, Surya said the city’s footpaths remain inadequate, poorly maintained, encroached upon and unsafe for pedestrians.

He added that the lack of walkable infrastructure continues to affect the daily lives of residents across the city.

The BJP MP urged the state government to table the legislation and take steps to improve pedestrian mobility.

He also appealed to the Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to prioritise walkability and ensure the development of safe and accessible footpaths across Bengaluru.

Surya said that strengthening pedestrian infrastructure is essential for creating a more inclusive, sustainable and commuter-friendly urban environment in the state capital.

It can be noted that the Supreme Court declared the right to walk on safe, demarcated, and unobstructed footpaths as a fundamental right.

The apex court said that this right overrides the movement of motorised vehicles and is guaranteed under Article 19(1)(d) (Right to Movement) and Article 21 (Right to Life) of the Constitution.

The court emphasised that cities are for people, not just vehicles.

Authorities have an enforceable duty to construct and maintain footpaths, the Supreme Court said.



