Bus Stop Wall Transformed into Awareness Board for Public

Mangaluru: In a commendable initiative to enhance community awareness, the wall of a private bus stop in Manjanady has been transformed into a vibrant awareness board highlighting the critical importance of blood and organ donation. This project was spearheaded by Mr. Mohammed Asif Iqbal, NSS Programme Officer from Yenepoya Pharmacy College, along with dedicated NSS volunteers, local artist, and the bus stop owner, Haji P. S. Athaulla Parthipady, who also serves as the Vice President of the Grama Panchayat.

The collaborative effort took place on Saturday, 16 November 2024, where messages conveying the lifesaving significance of blood and organ donation were painted in both Kannada and English. The initiative emerged from the belief that wall paintings in public spaces can yield substantial benefits for the wider community, promoting health awareness and social responsibility.

The project garnered support from various stakeholders, including NSS members Mrs. Prajitha Biju, Dr. Treesa P. Varghese, and Grama Panchayat member Mr. Abdul Basheer. Expressing gratitude, the team acknowledged the cooperation received from the bus stop owner, university authorities, the NSS office, and the college principal, all of whom facilitated the successful completion of the activity.

Through this visual campaign, the NSS volunteers not only aim to raise public awareness about the critical need for blood and organ donations but also strive to cultivate a spirit of community engagement and collective responsibility among the residents of Manjanady. This initiative marks a significant step toward fostering a responsible and health-conscious society.



