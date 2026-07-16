Cabinet expansion buzz intensifies as Karnataka Congress leaders camp in Delhi

Bengaluru/New Delhi: The much-anticipated expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet is likely to gather pace on Thursday, with the focus shifting to New Delhi as Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad arrived in the national Capital for consultations with the party’s central leadership.

Several Congress legislators and former ministers have also reached Delhi and have intensified lobbying efforts for ministerial berths, amid indications that the high command could take a final call within the next couple of days.

The Congress government in Karnataka is currently functioning with 14 ministers, including the Chief Minister, leaving 20 Cabinet positions vacant. With more than 40 senior leaders reportedly in the race for ministerial posts, the party leadership is proceeding cautiously to avoid triggering internal dissatisfaction at a time when the Opposition BJP and JD(S) are closely watching developments.

Senior Congress MLA Ashok Pattan, a three-time legislator from Belagavi, and a close associate of Siddaramaiah, who has reached Delhi, expressed optimism that the Cabinet expansion would be finalized shortly.

“Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is in Delhi. Former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad have also arrived. We expect the meeting with the leadership to take place by noon. If a decision is taken today, it is fine; otherwise, it could happen tomorrow. We are hopeful that the entire process will be completed within two days,” Pattan said.

Declaring himself an aspirant, Pattan said he was seeking a Cabinet berth based on seniority and loyalty rather than caste considerations.

“During Siddaramaiah’s tenure, I was denied an opportunity to become a minister. I have now requested the leadership to give me a chance. The party should recognise the sacrifices and years of service put in by leaders rather than only considering caste and sub-caste equations,” he said.

Pattan revealed that six MLAs had travelled to Delhi together to press their case and had already met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, while appointments with AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and Karnataka incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala were being sought.

Former minister and Congress MLA Laxman Savadi also acknowledged his aspirations for a Cabinet post. Though the Lingayat community is already represented by three ministers, Savadi said he remained hopeful, noting that two additional berths could potentially go to the community. Savadi joined the Congress from the BJP before Assembly election. The saffron party faced severe embarrassment with the development as Savadi was made Deputy CM during the tenure of BJP government.

Veteran Congress leader and seven-time MLA T.B. Jayachandra said the matter was in its final stages and stressed the need for a full-strength Cabinet to improve governance ahead of the upcoming Assembly session.

Jayachandra said that the Cabinet expansion process is in its final stage and that all senior leaders are staying back in Delhi. “The Assembly session is scheduled to be held soon, and I am confident that the matter will be finalised at the earliest. The Cabinet is currently functioning with 13 ministers, and governance will improve once the full Cabinet is in place,” he said.

Jayachandra stated that he is also an aspirant for a ministerial berth and is presently serving as the Special Representative of the Karnataka Government in Delhi. “There is no connection between this post and a Cabinet ministry. The high command knows how best to utilise the experience and skills of state leaders. I have faith in the leadership and remain hopeful,” he added.

Meanwhile, six-time MLA Appaji Nadagouda sought representation for the Mumbai-Karnataka region, arguing that loyalty and contributions to the party should be given due consideration.

“Loyal party workers should be considered, and the national leadership must assess who has taken responsibility for strengthening the party. If opportunities are given solely on the basis of community considerations without benefiting the party, what is the point? I have taken on challenges in the past and ensured the party’s victory in bye-elections. Those contributions should be taken into account. I have been assured that my candidature will be considered,” he said.

Former minister Rahim Khan said that he is the only senior minority leader from the Kalyana Karnataka region and should be retained in the Cabinet.

“The region has a significant minority population, and five Members of Parliament have been elected from there. Community leaders are demanding four Cabinet berths for minorities. The high command will take a call, and I am confident that everything will proceed smoothly. Congress has always stood for equality and justice. I have met all the senior leaders, and our religious leaders have also met them to seek adequate representation in the Cabinet,” he said.

With top Karnataka Congress leaders camping in Delhi and aspirants stepping up their efforts, all eyes are now on the Congress high command, which is expected to take a final call on the Cabinet expansion in the coming days.