Cabinet list awaited from high command, says Karnataka CM-designate DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday late night said that the names being circulated in the media regarding the composition of the new state Cabinet were not official and that the final list would be sent by the Congress high command on Wednesday.

He declined to comment on whether a decision has been taken to create the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after returning from New Delhi, Shivakumar said the party leadership was in the final stages of deciding the Cabinet composition.

“The names circulated in the media are not official. By 10 a.m. or noon tomorrow, the high command will send the list of names to me. We have all come together, shared our opinions and discussed the matter. The final decision will be made by the Delhi high command, and they will send the list,” he said.

Shivakumar stated that once he receives the approved list from the party leadership, he will forward it to Raj Bhavan.

“After getting the list from the high command, I will send it to Raj Bhavan. I will share only these details now,” he added.

The Chief Minister-designate also announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening, has been postponed and will be conducted on a separate date.

Referring to party workers and office-bearers who had already been invited for the event, Shivakumar said those arriving at Bharat Jodo Bhavan on Wednesday would be addressed after official engagements.

“To all those to whom I have sent invitations, including block presidents, office-bearers and members of the guarantee implementation committees, if they come to Bharat Jodo Bhavan tomorrow, I will meet them after the Cabinet-related proceedings and after seeing off Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said.

When asked whether the party had finalised a name for the post of Deputy Chief Minister, Shivakumar declined to comment and walked away without responding.

Sources stated that the name of one of the prominent leaders of the Congress party hailing from the Dalit community has been finalised for the post of Deputy Chief Minister. The decision has been taken on the insistence of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, even as CM-designate D.K. Shivakumar’s opposition.



