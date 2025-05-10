Call for Thanksgiving for the New Pope Leo XIV and Prayers for Our Nation’s Soldiers

Mangaluru: The Catholic Church rejoices at the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as the new Pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV, succeeding Pope Francis. This is a moment of profound joy and renewed hope for the Universal Church. Let us give thanks to God for guiding the College of Cardinals in choosing the new Pope to lead the Church according to the desire of Our Lord Jesus Christ. Let us intercede before God to strengthen the Supreme Pontiff in leading the Church.

We are also deeply saddened and disturbed by the brutal and cowardly terrorist attack on the innocent tourists in Pahalgam which has shaken the nation, claiming precious lives and left man injured. We strongly express our solidarity with the victims and their families in this hour of grief. As a community of faith, we pray for the souls of the victims of those killed in these attacks and pray for the recovery of the injured.

At the same time, we express our sincere appreciation for the brave efforts of our armed forces to safeguard our borders and protect our people. Let us offer prayers for the safety of the civilians and soldiers.

In the light of these two significant developments – one of ecclesial celebration of the election of the new Pope and the other of national mourning – we shall pray for peace between the neighboring countries. Let us place before the Lord our thanksgiving and our pleading during the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

I request all the Parish Priests and Chaplains of our diocese to conduct the adoration on 11 May 2025 after the Sunday Masses for these intentions.



