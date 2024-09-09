Call girl murdered over money dispute, accused held

Gurugram: A 23-year-old call girl was found murdered over a money dispute and a man was arrested for the crime in a guest house located in Jharsa village of Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

Police said, the deceased, Laxmi a native of Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a field massage therapist was murdered on Saturday at a Mohit guest house in Jharsa village.

The accused was identified as 40-year-old Anil Pahal, a resident of Jyoti Park Gurugram and worked as a custom broker in Delhi.

According to the police, they received information that a woman was murdered at a guest house in Jharsa village

Upon information, the police team reached the spot and took custody of the body, kept it in the mortuary for an autopsy and informed the deceased’s kin.

The deceased’s elder sister told the police on Sunday that the guest house caretaker informed her that Anil Pahal had booked a room on Friday. On Saturday she called her sister via broker and raped her and when she resisted, he strangulation to her death.

Based on her complaint a case of murder was registered against the culprit at the Sadar police station here in Gurugram.

During the investigation, a crime branch team nabbed the accused Anil from the Ashok Vihar area of Gurugram on Sunday.

“During interrogation, the accused told the police that on September 6 he had booked a room at a Mohit guest house in Jharsa and on the next day he called the victim via a broker. He paid her Rs 5,000 after this the girl demanded Rs 2,500 more which led to a verbal spat and in a fit of rage he killed the victim and fled the spot along with the deceased’s mobile phone,” Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.