Cambodian Deputy PM Kong Sam Ol passes away

Phnom Penh: Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Royal Palace Minister Kong Sam Ol died on Monday at the age of 94 due to illness, the country’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said.

“My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Royal Palace Kong Sam Ol passed away on September 2, 2024, at 8:35 a.m. local time at the age of 94 due to illness,” Hun Manet said in a condolence message.

The Prime Minister expressed his deepest sympathy to the bereaved family, saying that the death of Sam Ol was a great loss not only for the family members but also for the nation, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added that Sam Ol had always sacrificed his physical and mental energies to safeguard the kingdom’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the throne and the constitutional monarchy.

Sam Ol had served as minister of the Royal Palace since 1998.