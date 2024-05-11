Cameroon announces 31-man roster for World Cup qualifiers

Yaounde: Cameroon unveiled a 31-player roster on Friday for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, where new head coach Marc Brys is to make his debut.

In his first training camp as Cameroonian head coach, the Belgian has notably called up seven newcomers including Carlos Baleba, James Eto’o, Yvan Dibango, Raoul Danzabe, Guy Kilama, Nchindo John Bosco, and Jules Armand Kooh, Xinhua reported.

Eric Maxim Chopou-Moting, Fai Collins, Bryan Mbeumo, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Mougang Bassogog are returning to the national men’s football team after a long absence.

While announcing a roster during a press conference, Brys said he was looking for players “with fighting spirit and love for country”.

“Many of the selected players are in top form. We have looked for talented players who are not well known,” Brys said during the conference in the capital, Yaounde.

Cameroon has two crucial World Cup qualifiers scheduled in June against Cape Verde and Angola.