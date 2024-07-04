Canadian PM names first woman to hold armed forces’ top job

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. Jennie Carignan as the first woman to lead the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Carignan, who is currently chief of Professional Conduct and Culture and will be promoted to the rank of general, will replace the current chief of the Defence Staff, Gen. Wayne Eyre, who is retiring from the CAF, Trudeau said in a news release on Wednesday.

Carignan’s military career spans over 35 years and includes commanding two Combat Engineer Regiments and the 2nd Canadian Division, where she led more than 10,000 soldiers, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the release.

In 2008, Carignan became the first woman in the CAF history to command a combat arms unit. She deployed to Afghanistan the following year, and also served in Bosnia-Herzegovina and Syria. From 2019 to 2020, she led NATO Mission Iraq.

She was promoted to her current rank in 2021 and has served for the past three years as chief of Professional Conduct and Culture, leading efforts to transform the military culture.

The appointment will take effect at a ceremony to be held on July 18.