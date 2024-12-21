Canadian Prime Minister reshuffles cabinet

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced changes to his cabinet.

According to a list issue by the prime minister’s office, eight new ministers were added and four ministers’ roles were changed.

With the changes, the cabinet retains a total of 38 ministers, in addition to the Prime Minister and there is an equal number of women and men which is in keeping with the precedent set in 2015, Xinhua news agency reported.

The shuffle came days after former deputy prime minister and finance minister Chrystia Freeland resigned. Since July, a total of 9 ministers had announced their resignation or withdrawal from the next federal election.

The new cabinet will deliver on what matters most to Canadians which includes making life more affordable and growing the economy, said Trudeau in a news release.

The team will continue to move forward on housing, child care, and school food while working to put more money back in people’s pockets, the Prime Minister added.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh on Friday posted an open letter to Canadians on social media, saying his party will bring forward a motion of non-confidence to bring down the Trudeau government in the next sitting of the House of Commons which is set to begin on January 27.

The prime minister is expected to reflect on his future as Liberal leader over the holiday period.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, whose party appears to be on track to win a large majority if an election is held soon, said Friday that he would ask the governor general to urgently reconvene parliament so lawmakers can take down the government right away.