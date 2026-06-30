Car Flees Without Paying for Diesel in Udupi; Case Registered

Udupi: A case has been registered after three occupants of a car allegedly filled diesel worth Rs 4,711 at an Indian Oil fuel station in Subhash Nagar, Shankarpura, and fled without paying. The incident has been reported to the Shirva Police Station, which has launched an investigation.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred when three youths arrived at the fuel station in a white Ford EcoSport and asked the staff to refuel the vehicle. After filling the diesel, the occupants reportedly asked the staff to prepare the bill. However, before the payment could be made, they suddenly drove away from the station.

Fuel station employees said the occupants spoke fluent Tulu and claimed to be from Kumta. However, police suspect that the information provided by them may have been false.

The staff further alleged that the occupants appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Beer bottles and packets of chips were reportedly found inside the vehicle, raising suspicion that the men may have arrived at the fuel station after consuming alcohol.

Police are also facing difficulty in tracing the vehicle, as it reportedly had tinted windows and its registration number was not clearly visible in the CCTV footage. This has made the identification of the suspects challenging, although investigators are examining all available CCTV footage and other evidence collected from the fuel station.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Indian Oil fuel station staff, Shirva Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the accused and ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the incident.