Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Roll Begins in Udupi; DC Reviews Door-to-Door Verification Drive

Udupi: The Special Intensive Revision of the Electoral Roll commenced in Udupi district on Tuesday with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) launching a door-to-door verification drive across the constituency. As part of the exercise initiated by the Election Commission, Enumeration Forms were distributed to households, and voter details were collected to ensure comprehensive and accurate updation of the electoral database.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Swaroopa T.K. personally inspected the campaign’s progress by visiting several wards, including Indrali, Kunjibettu, Kadabettu, and Paniyadi. During the visit, she reviewed the pace of the ongoing verification work and interacted with officials involved in the field-level exercise.

As a symbolic gesture, the Deputy Commissioner distributed Enumeration Forms to prominent citizens, including Sri Vedavardhan Theertha Swamiji of Udupi Sri Krishna Math, Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, retired Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, and Mohammed Moula, President of the Udupi District Muslim Federation. She also appealed to them to extend full cooperation in encouraging public participation in the revision process.

Speaking on the occasion, Swaroopa T.K. said that the primary objective of the Special Intensive Revision is to ensure that every eligible citizen is enrolled in the electoral roll without omission. She urged voters to verify their names during the revision period and ensure that all required details are correctly submitted.

The Deputy Commissioner said that preliminary preparations for the revision had already been completed. From June 30 to July 29, BLOs will conduct house-to-house visits to distribute Enumeration Forms and collect the duly filled forms along with passport-size photographs and supporting documents. She said that every completed form must carry the voter’s signature or thumb impression, and called upon the public to cooperate fully with the process.

According to the schedule announced by the District Election Office, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5. Claims and objections, if any, may be filed from August 5 to September 4. The disposal of claims and objections will be completed by October 3, after which the final electoral roll will be published on October 7.

During her visit, Swaroopa T.K. also met Sri Vedavardhan Theertha Swamiji at Udupi Sri Krishna Math, where she explained the revision process while handing over the form.

Mohammed Moula, President of the Udupi District Muslim Federation, said that the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer had personally visited his residence to explain the importance of the revision and to distribute the Enumeration Form. He added that he would complete and submit the form with the necessary documents after verifying that the names of all family members were correctly reflected in the electoral roll. He also urged all eligible citizens to actively participate in the ongoing exercise.

BLO Pramoda of Sagri Ward explained that Booth Level Officers are visiting every household and distributing two copies of the Enumeration Form. Both copies should be filled out, signed, and affixed with a passport-size photograph. One copy is to be returned to the BLO, while the voter will retain the second copy after obtaining acknowledgment from the officer. The same procedure will apply to new voter registrations as well.

She further stated that houses where forms have been distributed will be marked with a purple square sticker, while homes found locked during the visit will receive a red circular sticker. The collected forms will be uploaded online for further processing.

Udupi Tahsildar Gururaj and other officials were present during the inspection.