Case Filed against MLA Harish Poonja for Obstructing Police on Duty in Belthangady

Belthangady: A case has been registered against MLA Harish Poonja for obstructing the police on duty on May 18.

On May 18, the Belthangady police arrested BJP Yuva Morcha president Shashiraj Shetty, who is the main accused in the illegal stone mining case in Melanthabettu. MLA Harish Poonja, along with others, barged into the police station and demanded the police officers to release Shashiraj Shetty, a rowdy sheeter.

It is learnt that MLA Harish Poonja threatened the police officers using foul language. Poonja tried to protect the accused by pressuring the police to release him.

When the police officer refused to release the accused, MLA Poonja threatened the officer and also obstructed the police from performing his duty.

In this regard, the Belthangady police have registered a case against MLA Poonja under sections 353 and 504 of the IPC.