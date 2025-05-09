Case Registered Following Provocative Writings Found at Nitte Engineering College Hostel

Karkala: Karkala Rural Police have registered a case concerning offensive writings discovered on the walls of a female dormitory lavatory at Nitte Engineering College in Karkala taluk. The incident, reported to authorities on Friday morning, has prompted a formal investigation into the matter.

District Police Senior Officer Dr. Arun K., in a video statement released to the press, confirmed that the writings, scribbled using a pen, contained provocative statements deemed offensive to both Hindu and Muslim religious sentiments. The discovery was initially made by the hostel manager, who subsequently alerted the police department.

“A case has been registered at the Karkala Rural Police Station following the report of offensive writings found inside the women’s hostel toilet at Nitte Engineering College,” Dr. Arun K. stated. “These writings targeted both Hindu and Muslim faiths and are deeply concerning.”

According to preliminary reports, the individuals responsible for the offensive graffiti remain unidentified. Police are undertaking a thorough investigation to determine the identity of the perpetrators.

“We will conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify those responsible for these reprehensible acts,” Dr. Arun K. affirmed. “Appropriate legal action will be taken against anyone found to be involved.”

The incident has raised concerns within the Nitte Engineering College community and local authorities are working to ensure the safety and security of students while the investigation progresses.