Case Registered Following Social Media Threats Against VHP Leader Sharan Pumpwell

Mangalore: A formal complaint has been lodged and a case registered at Kadri Police Station following threats made against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell on social media. The threats surfaced on May 2nd, 2025, within the comment section of a TV5 Kannada Facebook post.

The threatening message, posted on a Facebook account suspected of being fake, appeared during a news broadcast related to the “Suhas Shetty Case: Suhas Shetty Connection… in retaliation for Fazil’s murder?”. The message specifically targeted Mr. Pumpwell, stating, “Next Target Sharanpumpwell. Sharan b ready to die.”

Mr. Pumpwell promptly filed a formal complaint with the Kadri Police Station, citing the direct and explicit nature of the threat as cause for significant concern. He has stated that the threat raises serious questions regarding his safety and security.

Based on Mr. Pumpwell’s complaint and the available evidence, Kadri Police have initiated an investigation and formally registered a case. Authorities are currently working to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the threatening post and are investigating the authenticity of the Facebook account used. The investigation aims to determine the motive behind the threat and to ensure Mr. Pumpwell’s safety and security.



