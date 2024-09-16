Catholic Board of Education Distributes Msgr Leslie Shenoy Scholarships to 76 Students in Mangalore

Mangaiuru: The Catholic Board of Education (CBE), Diocese of Mangalore, held the Msgr Leslie F. Shenoy Scholarship Distribution Programme at Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Institute, Bajjodi. The event was graced by Chief Guest, Rev. Msgr Leslie F. Shenoy, who personally handed over scholarship cheques to 76 deserving Catholic students pursuing their first year of PU education within the Diocese of Mangalore.

Rev. Fr Antony Shera, Parish Priest of Mulki and former Secretary of CBE, was the Guest of Honour. He offered insights into the inception of the scholarship programme, remarking, “Msgr Leslie Shenoy has always demonstrated a generous spirit, sharing his resources for the betterment of the community. His benevolence extends to all people, and his noble work deserves our utmost appreciation. We remain forever grateful to him for this act of kindness.”

Rev. Dr Praveen Leo Lasrado, Secretary of the CBE and Dr Denis Fernandes, an Associate Professor in the Department of History at St. Aloysius College (Deemed to be University), Mangalore, and a member of the CBE Governing Board, were present.

In his address to the scholarship recipients and their parents, Rev. Msgr Shenoy emphasised the importance of giving back. “This act of kindness is rooted in the commandment of Jesus, ‘Love thy neighbour.’ The scholarships come from my savings during my military service. I expect nothing in return, except your prayers. I encourage you to excel in your studies and remember to share your blessings with others when the opportunity arises.”

Rev. Dr Praveen Leo Lasrado, Secretary of the CBE, welcomed the attendees, while Dr Denis Fernandes delivered the vote of thanks. Prof. Roshan Santhumayor, a member of the CBE Governing Board and Vice Principal of Padua College, Mangalore, compered the programme.

ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP

The Msgr Leslie F. Shenoy Scholarship was born out of Rev. Fr Antony Shera’s vision for a student support initiative under the Catholic Board of Education. This vision became a reality through the generous donation of 1 crore rupees by Msgr Shenoy. The funds were placed in a fixed deposit, with the interest used to provide scholarships to deserving Catholic students within the Diocese of Mangalore. Rev. Dr Rev. Dr Praveen Leo Lasrado, Secretary of the CBE initiated the distribution of the scholarships this year.

The programme continues to be a source of hope and support for students in need, furthering the legacy of Msgr Shenoy’s selfless philanthropy.

Report & Photos: Fr Anil Fernandes, CCC Mangalore