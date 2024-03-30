Catholic Faithful Celebrate Easter with Devotion at Holy Cross Church

Mangaluru: The Catholic faithful celebrated “Easter”, the resurrection of Jesus in and around the city here, on March 30.

At Holy Cross Church, Cordel at 7 pm, Fr Walter Mendonca lighted the Paschal Candle from the new fire and later carried it to the Altar in a procession.

As the Paschal Candle was taken in a procession, the parishioners lit the candles from the Paschal Candle illuminating the entire church premises.

The festive Mass was celebrated by Fr Clifford Fernandes along with assistant Parish Priests Fr Ivan Peter Cordeiro, Fr Paul Sebastian D’Souza, Fr Walter Mendonca, and Deacon Norman.

In his homily, assistant Parish Priest Fr Paul Sebastian D’Souza said, “Today we are very happy because the Lent is over and we are celebrating Easter. We should celebrate the resurrection of the Lord every Sunday. Jesus died for our sins, and today we are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. We have to keep our faith in Jesus as Jesus rose from the dead on the third day after he was crucified”.

Fr Paul further said, “Jesus is the only one who rose from the dead on the third day. Jesus was crucified on Friday, and on the third day, he appeared to his disciples. According to Christian tradition, the bodily resurrection was the restoration to life, of a transformed body powered by the spirit. The resurrection of Jesus is the central mystery of the Christian faith. The resurrection provides the foundation of faith, as commemorated by Easter, along with Jesus’s life and death.

Later, the water was blessed and people lit their candles as they renewed the Baptismal Vows following which the priests sprinkled the newly blessed Holy Water on the faithful.

Parish Priest Fr Clifford Fernandes wished the parishioners a Very happy and blessed Easter.