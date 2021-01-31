Spread the love



















Catholic Sabha and John D’Silva Foundation Felicitates Meritorious Students of Udupi Diocese

Udupi:” There is no doubt that with hard work one can achieve his/her goal and build a successful future”, said Bishop Gerald Lobo while inaugurating the students’ scholarship distribution programme jointly organized by the Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh and John D’Silva Foundation, Mumbai on Sunday, 31 January 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, Udyavar.

Speaking further Bishop Gerald Lobo said that in modern days students need not give up their education due to the lack of financial support as many large-hearted donors are prepared to contribute to educating students from financially weaker sections of the society. Hence, students should take advantage of such scholarships and continue their education.

Delivering the keynote address during the programme, Cyprian Monteiro, Joint Director of the Education Department of Mangalore, said that students should show more interest in jobs in government departments. For this purpose, they should start preparing right from their early stages of education so that they can achieve success in the competitive examinations.

During the programme, SSLC students of last year who had secured highest marks were awarded Pratibha Puraskar by John D’Silva Foundation, Mumbai and Catholic Sabha of Udupi Pradesh gave away scholarships to meritorious students from economically weaker sections of the community.

John D’Silva, President of John D’Silva Foundation and his wife Mrs Gladys D’Silva, Fr Stany Lobo-Chancellor of Udupi Diocese, Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves-Spiritual Director, Alwyn Quadros-immediate past President of Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh, Dr Gerald Pinto-Director of Pratibha Puraskar Committee, Gerald Rodrigues-Treasurer of Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh, Ronald D’Almeida-President of Udupi Deanery Catholic Sabha and Lawrence D’Sa-President of Udyavar Unit of Catholic Sabha, were present.

Robert Menezes, President of Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh welcomed the gathering. Secretary Santosh Cornelio delivered the vote of thanks, and Alwyn Andrade compered the programme.