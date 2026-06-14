Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh Holds Annual General Body Meeting; Flavia Albuquerque Receives Late Francis Danti Memorial Book Award

Shirva: Service to society by recognizing the presence of God in every human being should be the foremost priority of individuals and organizations alike, said Most Rev. Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza, Bishop of the Udupi Diocese.

He was inaugurating the Annual General Body Meeting of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh and the Late Francis Danti Memorial Book Award Ceremony, held on Sunday at the auditorium of Don Bosco English Medium School, Shirva.

Addressing the gathering, Bishop D’Souza emphasized that rapid advancements and innovations in education and healthcare demand a progressive approach from the community. He said educational institutions must move beyond conventional methods and embrace modern innovations to provide value-based and holistic education to children.

Highlighting the importance of healthcare, the Bishop noted that access to quality medical services is a fundamental necessity for every individual. He revealed that plans are underway to establish a well-equipped hospital and nursing college within the diocese and called upon the community to extend its wholehearted support for the project. He added that a healthy and prosperous society can be built through strong educational institutions and quality healthcare facilities.

A major highlight of the programme was the presentation of the Late Francis Danti Memorial Book Award – 2025 to noted poet Flavia Albuquerque for her poetry collection Sakhi Suchisida Saugandha.

Chief Guest Johnson D’Almeida, President of Rosary Credit Co-operative Society, lauded the efforts of Catholic Sabha in fostering community development and social awareness. He said the organization has consistently stood against injustice and effectively advocated for the rights and welfare of the community.

The Annual General Body Meeting was presided over by Melvin Aranha, President of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh.

During the meeting, reports on the Sabha’s activities for 2025–26, the annual report, audited financial statements, and reports of Manasa Institution and Sashakta Samudaya Seva Trust were presented and reviewed.

The occasion also witnessed the release of the Catholic Sabha Directory 2026–27. Prizes were distributed to winners of the Late Denis D’Silva Memorial Essay Competition, while individuals and units that excelled in subsidy coupon distribution, Amcho Sandesh advertisement collection, subscription drives, and membership enrolment were felicitated. Awards were also presented to the units and zones that registered the highest membership growth.

Another highlight of the event was the release of Ghaditache Bulbule, a collection of short stories authored by retired teacher Alphonse D’Souza.

MLC Ivan D’Souza attended the programme and extended his greetings to the gathering.

Among those present were Spiritual Director Fr. Ferdinand Gonsalves, Shirva Parish Priest Fr. Charles Menezes, Vice-President Julian Rodrigues, Unit President Agnes Barboza, School Principal Fr. Rolvin Aranha, Immediate Past President Ronald D’Almeida, Treasurer Garfield Urban Lewis, President-designate Louis D’Souza, Joint Secretary Sonu Sequeira, Joint Treasurer Pratima D’Souza, Francis Danti Memorial Trust Convenor Alphonse D’Costa, family representative Charles Danti, Manasa Institution President John Martis, Zone Presidents Joel Almeida, Shaila D’Almeida, Gerald Rodrigues, Anthony Miranda, and Joan Kiran Lewis, along with former Presidents Walter Cyril Pinto, L. Roy Kiran Crasta, Valerian Fernandes, Dr. Gerald Pinto, and several other dignitaries.

Vice-President Mabel D’Souza welcomed the gathering, while Secretary Juliet D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks.