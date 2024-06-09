Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh Holds Annual general body meeting

Udupi: The annual general body meeting of the Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh was held at the Anugraha Pastrol Center, Kakkunje on Sunday, June 9.

Fr Denis D’Sa Public Releation officer of Udupi Diocese Inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

In his message, Fr Denis said that Only when a leader takes risk can a progressive change be seen in society. In today’s competitive world, a leader’s thoughts should be to seek change in society, and the organization needs to be led by new experiments and ideas. He said that only good leadership can grow when criticism is received positively.

Your role and responsibility are much bigger, in contemporary society. Please don’t restrict yourselves to some traditional, regular, or routine programmes. He advised the members to set new goals and challenges and lay leadership in the Catholic Sabha must be visible and effective in line with Christ’s preachings.

Clifford Lobo Assistant Conservator of the Forest Department of Udupi Distirct addressing the gathering said that the Christian community is at the forefront in the service field is appreciable. At the same time, more and more youths of our community should pay attention to joining government services.

Santhosh Cornelio, president of Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh presided over the annual general body meeting.

Louis D’Souza, joint secretary read the 2022-23 general body meeting report. The annual report for the year 2023-24 was presented by Secretary Olivia D’Mello, Annual Account was presented by Treasurer Gerald Rodrigues. The report of MANASA was presented by chairman Henry Menezes. Alice Rodrigues presented the report of Sashakth Samudaya Seva Trust.

John D’Silva former president of Udupi District small scale Industries, Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves Vicar General and Spiritual Director, Mary D’Souza Immediate past president, Ronald Almeida Designated president, Vice President Soloman Alvares, Leslie Cornelio, Rosy Quadros, Juliet D’Souza, Wilson Almeida, Wilson Mascharenhas, Shanthi Periera and others were present.

Ronald Almeida welcomed the gathering, Olivia D’Mello delivered the Vote of Thanks, and Harshith Fernandes compered the programme.