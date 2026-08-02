Cauvery crisis: Karnataka govt must present strong arguments with proper documents in SC, says former CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that “good rainfall in the Cauvery basin is nature’s temporary relief to the water scarcity. However, this is only a temporary respite and not a permanent solution”.

“The state government must present proper arguments in the Supreme Court based on comprehensive data available with it. Otherwise, if a harsh order comes from the court, the state government will face trouble again,” Bommai warned.

​Speaking to the media following an all-party meeting on the Cauvery river water distribution led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he said, “Recent heavy rainfall in Wayanad, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Sakleshpur regions has provided temporary relief from nature for the Cauvery water crisis.”

However, the former Chief Minister added, “The state government cannot afford to remain complacent. Ensuring drinking water for the state throughout the year and supplying water for farmers’ agriculture remains a major challenge.”

Meetings of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) are held every 15 days, and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meets monthly, requiring water releases based on distress-sharing formulas.

“Since DMK has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court and the hearing is scheduled for upcoming Monday, the state government must present valid arguments backed by solid data. Failing to do so could result in a severe court order, putting the government in distress once again,” he urged.

Bommai expressed strong objection to the state government portraying the reduction of water release from 9,500 cusecs to 3,500 cusecs as a major achievement.

“If water had been released to farmers, canals, and lakes, it could have been called an achievement. Boasting about an achievement without releasing a single drop of water from the KRS dam to our farmers is unacceptable,” he said while hitting out at the Karnataka government.

“Despite the state government advising against sowing due to water shortage for both Kharif and Rabi crops, farmers have completed nearly 70 per cent of the sowing.”

Bommai asked, “After asking them not to engage in agricultural activities, what compensation is the state government providing to offset the loss of their entire year’s livelihood?”

He also urged the state government to act cautiously so that drinking water and agricultural water supplies to Bengaluru, Mandya, and Mysuru regions remain unaffected during the upcoming summer months of January and February, when water scarcity and orders to release water are likely to recur.

​”They (Karnataka government) have suggested that we (Opposition and ruling parties in Karnataka) should all work together on the Mekedatu project, to which we have given our principle approval. We have consistently extended our support on various matters in the larger interest of the state. However, we have issued a stern warning to this (Congress) government regarding the welfare of farmers and drinking water for the general public. Water management must be handled properly; otherwise, the people of this region will not forgive you,” Bommai said firmly.

​In response to a query about the advice offered to the state government, the former Chief Minister said, “This is only a temporary relief, and the government should not sit idle assuming the problem is solved. They must continuously monitor the situation and ensure that the state’s interests regarding drinking water and crops are protected—that should be the top priority. Let the excess water flow out on its own. Now that inflows into KRS have increased, no water should be released from there until it reaches full capacity. Instead, release water to our farmers, canals, lakes, and for drinking purposes.”

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and BJP MP Govind Karjol were present on the occasion.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna, reacting to the Mekedatu project and the all-party meeting convened by the Karnataka government, said, “In this delicate situation, the Chief Minister convened an all-party meeting of political leaders and public representatives to find a solution to this complex issue facing the state. With the blessings of nature, August has often brought favourable developments for Karnataka whenever the state has faced difficult situations. Nature has once again come to our rescue. Today’s good rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area has created a more favourable situation.”



