Karnataka: Cabinet expansion likely on Monday as Congress high command set to clear final list of ministers

Bengaluru: The long-awaited expansion of the Karnataka Cabinet is likely to take place on Monday, with the Congress high command expected to give its final approval to the list of new ministers prepared by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar after a series of high-level consultations.

Insiders said the cabinet expansion has entered its final stage, though the list of ministers has not yet received the formal approval of the party leadership. Senior Congress leaders reportedly held discussions with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on the proposed expansion, but the list is yet to be formally cleared.

According to party sources, Chief Minister Shivakumar has prepared a tentative list of 20 legislators for induction into the ministry. The list has been submitted to the Congress high command, which is expected to take the final call after one more round of discussions.

Congress General Secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are expected to arrive in Bengaluru by Monday noon with the high command-approved list. Their visit is likely to pave the way for the official announcement of the new ministers and the schedule for the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in is expected to be held on Monday evening at the Glass House in the Lok Bhavan. While the government is yet to officially announce the timing, preparations for the ceremony are reportedly underway following oral directions from the Chief Minister.

The expansion assumes significance as it comes exactly two months after Shivakumar assumed office as Chief Minister. His 14-member Council of Ministers was sworn in on June 3, leaving 20 ministerial berths vacant. The expansion, which had been delayed on multiple occasions due to consultations within the party and the need for approval from the Congress high command, now appears to be nearing completion.

Sources indicated that 18 of the 20 vacant ministerial positions are likely to be filled, while two berths may be kept vacant for future political and organisational considerations.

Maintaining caste and regional balance is said to be the primary objective of the expansion. The Congress leadership is also attempting to accommodate the aspirations of legislators while ensuring representation to districts that currently do not have a minister in the cabinet.

Party sources further said that the exercise is expected to largely favour new faces, although around six leaders who served in the previous Siddaramaiah cabinet are likely to make a comeback.

The expansion is also being closely watched for the political message it sends within the ruling Congress, where several MLAs have been lobbying for ministerial positions since the formation of the Shivakumar government.

With the final approval from the Congress high command expected shortly, political attention is now focused on who will find a place in the second phase of the Shivakumar ministry. An official announcement on the list of ministers and the swearing-in schedule is expected anytime once the party leadership gives its formal clearance.



