CBI Establishes National Councils for Commissions to Strengthen Teamwork

Bangalore: The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) has established five-member National Councils for all its Commissions, aimed at enhancing teamwork within the Commissions. The decision was made during the CCBI’s 95th Executive Committee meeting, held on September 10-11, 2024.

The formation of these Councils stems from the CCBI’s year-long Pastoral Plan consultation, which involved over 5,000 members of the Catholic Church in India, including bishops, clergy, religious leaders, and laypeople. A key outcome of the consultation was the strong recommendation to create National Councils for each Commission. The overarching question guiding the process was: “Where is God calling the Church to be by 2033?”

Each Commission, which previously consisted of an Executive Secretary, a Chairman Bishop, and two member Bishops, will now include five additional members. The expanded councils will ensure representation from women, religious leaders, and laypeople, chosen for their expertise, experience, and ability to contribute to the Commission’s work. The diversity of these councils aims to reflect the varied realities of the Church across India.

In addition to the formation of National Councils, the CCBI has also set up a “Facilitation Committee” to oversee the implementation of the Pastoral Plan and ensure the effective functioning of the newly established Councils.

The Facilitation Committee is chaired by Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo of Udupi, with Rev. Dr. Christopher Vimalraj, the Associate Deputy Secretary General of the CCBI, serving as convenor. Other members include Rev. Dr. Joe Xavier, S.J., Adv. Fr. Jaison Vadassery, Ms. Priya Francis, and Mr. Raja V. Shanmugam.

The CCBI hopes these initiatives will foster greater collaboration and bring the Church closer to its mission for 2033.