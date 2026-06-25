CBI files 12th charge sheet against builder firm, director in homebuyers’ fraud case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its 12th charge sheet in a series of cases related to alleged large-scale cheating of homebuyers, naming M/s Decent Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and its director in connection with a housing project in Greater Noida, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the CBI, the investigation has revealed that the accused company and its director, acting in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy, allegedly lured unsuspecting homebuyers and investors through false assurances, misleading claims, and deceptive promises.

The CBI has alleged that the accused dishonestly collected funds from buyers while failing to deliver on commitments, resulting in wrongful loss to the victims and corresponding gains for the accused.

The CBI said it has gathered substantial evidence during the course of the probe. Based on the findings, the charge sheet has been filed before a competent court under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including sections dealing with criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The agency is currently probing 37 similar cases registered following directions of the Supreme Court. These cases involve multiple builder firms and unidentified officials at financial institutions across the country and pertain to allegations of cheating, diversion of funds, and financial irregularities affecting homebuyers.

Earlier, the CBI had filed 11 charge sheets against several real estate companies, including Rudra Buildwell Constructions Pvt Ltd, Dream Procon Pvt Ltd, Jaypee Infratech Ltd, AVJ Developers (India) Pvt Ltd, CHD Developers Pvt Ltd, Sequel Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Logix City Developers Pvt Ltd, Manju J Homes India Ltd., Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt Ltd, and Ninex Developers Ltd, along with their directors and certain bank officials.

The agency reiterated its commitment to ensuring accountability in economic offences, particularly those impacting homebuyers and the general public.