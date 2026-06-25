Manipal School Bus Accident; Bus Mounts Highway Divider

Udupi: A school bus belonging to Al-Ibadad Indian School met with an accident and mounted a highway divider near INOX (Cine Galaxy) in Manipal on Thursday, June 25, morning.

The accident occurred at the turn leading from the Manipal traffic signal towards Lakshmindra Nagar. The bus reportedly went out of control, climbed onto the divider, and came to a halt on top of it. The impact damaged the roadside barricade as well as the front portion of the bus.

No casualties or serious injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities said a major mishap was averted as no passengers sustained severe injuries.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Concerned officials visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Further investigation is underway.