CBI raids ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s residence in Raipur, Bhilai

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai on Wednesday.

The CBI teams reached his places in the morning.

A post on his X handle said the “CBI has come”, and Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi for an important meeting of his party.

“Now CBI has come. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the “Drafting Committee” constituted for the AICC meeting to be held in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on 8 and 9 April. Even before that, CBI has reached Raipur and Bhilai residence.”

The post on his X handle was put up by his office.

As per reports, the raids were also being carried out at the places linked to Baghel’s close aides.

At around 7.45 a.m., a CBI team went to the house of Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav to investigate the Mahadev case. But Devendra’s supporters were not allowing the CBI officers to enter the house.

A central agency team was at the residence of Baghel’s advisor, Vinod Verma.

Further details were awaited, as also the official confirmation.

On March 10, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 14 locations linked to the son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel and others in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act(PMLA). The action was part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged Rs 2,161 crore liquor scam in the state. ED teams searched the residence of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as well as premises linked to his close aide and businessman Laxmi Narayan Bansal, also known as Pappu Bansal.

Investigators have reportedly found evidence suggesting that Chaitanya Baghel was among the beneficiaries of the illegally generated money.

In January, the ED arrested former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, alleging that he played a key role in the scam and failed to act against the illicit liquor trade. Lakhma is accused of receiving Rs 2 crore in illegal payments every month. The agency also claims that proceeds from the scam were funnelled into real estate investments, causing significant losses to the state exchequer.

The ED’s action had triggered a political storm in Chhattisgarh. Congress workers held a protest outside Bhupesh Baghel’s house against the ED raids.

The liquor scam, according to the ED, was allegedly carried out between 2019 and 2022, when the Congress government, led by Baghel, was in power. So far, the agency has attached assets worth Rs 205 crore belonging to various accused.