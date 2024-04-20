CBI teams reach Sandeshkhali to review complaints received via email



Kolkata: Accompanied by CAPF personnel, Two teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Saturday to review complaints of land grabbing, extortion, and sexual harassment received via email in the last few days.

On April 10, while ordering a court-monitored CBI probe into the complaints coming from Sandeshkhali, the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to open a separate portal and email address through which the victims can register their complaints.

On April 11, the CBI issued a notification about creating an email address for registering the complaints.

Sources said hundreds of complaints landed on the email ID since then, including those related to illegal land-grabbing, extortion, and harassment of women.

The CBI teams have now gone to Sandeshkhali to review the complaints on the ground, and to get more details about some of the complaints that are serious in nature, the sources said.

The court will hear the matter next on May 2 when the central agency will likely have to report about the progress made in its investigation into these complaints.