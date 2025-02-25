CCB Police Arrest Drug Peddler for MDMA Trafficking in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) police have apprehended a man involved in the illegal sale and transportation of MDMA, a banned narcotic substance, from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. The operation resulted in the seizure of 27 grams of MDMA, along with cash and electronic devices valued at approximately ₹1,45,500.

The arrest was made following a tip-off regarding the procurement and distribution of MDMA in Mangaluru, particularly targeting the local public and student population. Acting on this intelligence, CCB personnel conducted a raid at Nehru Maidan within the jurisdiction of Mangaluru South Police Station. During the operation, the accused, identified as Asif, also known as Achi, aged 32, was found in possession of the illicit drug, along with ₹10,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and a digital weighing scale.

Asif, a resident of Subhash Nagar in Sajipamooda Village, Nagri Bantwal Taluk, is believed to have traveled by bus from Bengaluru to Mangaluru to sell MDMA. This incident marks a significant step in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region, as authorities suspect that multiple individuals are involved in this narcotics network.

This is not Asif’s first encounter with the law; he has previously been implicated in three drug-related cases at various police stations, including Surathkal in 2018, Vittal in 2021, and Bantwal City in 2023.

The operation was led by Police Sub-Inspector Sharanappa Bhandari, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sujan Shetty, and the CCB team under the supervision of Police Inspector Rafeeq K M, with guidance from CCB Unit Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Naik. A case has been registered at the Mangaluru South Police Station, and investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend additional individuals involved in this drug trafficking operation.