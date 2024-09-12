CCB Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking: Two Arrested with 8.65 kg of Ganja

Mangaluru: In a successful operation, the Mangaluru CCB police seized 8.65 kg of ganja and arrested two individuals on September 12, who were involved in transporting and selling the banned drug from Orissa to Mangalore city.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bulubiro (24) from Orissa and Dil Dar Ali (28) from West Bengal. Acting on reliable information, the CCB police arrested Bulubiro and Dil Dar Ali in the Talapady area and seized 8.65 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.6 lakhs and two mobile phones worth Rs 3 lakh from their possession.

During investigations, the accused revealed that they would buy ganja from Orissa, transport it to Bangalore by train, and then to Mangalore by bus, selling it to the public and students in Karnataka and Kerala.

A case has been registered at the Ullal Police Station, and the accused have been charged with drug trafficking. The operation was led by ACP of CCB Manoj Kumar Naik, along with Police Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Sharanappa Bhandary, and CCB personnel.