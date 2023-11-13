CCB Sleuths Arrest Drug Peddler- MDMA Narcotic Worth Rs 60,000 Seized



Mangaluru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested a man accused of selling narcotics to the public and students in the city. The arrested accused is identified as Hasainar alias Acchu (32), a resident of Bajal Padpu House and a native of Harekala.

Based on a tip-off that the accused is selling narcotics to the public and students at Padil in the city, the CCB police rushed to the spot and apprehended him. Narcotic MDMA weighing 12 gram valued at Rs 60000, one mobile phone and a digital weighing machine was confiscated. The total value of the confiscated goods is Rs 70,000.

A case has been registered in Kankanady police station It is learnt that three cases were registered against Hasainar earlier in Kankanady City police station for attempted murder and assault. Many are involved in the sale of narcotics and police are on the search for them. Under the guidance of police commissioner Anupam Agarwal, the CCB unit officer and personnel carried out the raid