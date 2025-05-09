CCBI Appoints Women Religious as National Officials

Bangalore: In a significant step to promote the role of women in Church leadership, the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) has appointed two women religious to key national positions.

Sr Hilda Diago Rodrigues, MMSB, aged 49, has been named the new Coordinator of the Health Apostolate and Sr Margarita Dias, SCB, aged 40, from the Congregation of St Charles Borromeo, Western Province, has been appointed Associate Director of Communio.

Sr. Hilda member of the Medical Mission Sisters, Sr Hilda brings a strong academic and professional background to the role. She holds dual master’s degrees in psychology and nursing, along with a postgraduate diploma in hospital administration. Presently, she serves as the Director of a hospital in Sawantwadi, Sindhudurg Diocese, Maharashtra. She has also taught at Nityaseva College of Nursing in Shevgaon, Diocese of Ahmednagar. She is fluent in Marathi, Konkani, Hindi, and English.

Sr Margarita Dias a native of the Diocese of Karwar, Sr Margarita is a trained teacher with a B.Ed and a master’s degree in English literature. She is an active member of the CCBI Proclamation Commission and serves as an animator for the Communio Missionary Training Programme. She speaks Konkani, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

As part of implementing its Pastoral Plan, the CCBI will appoint more women and lay persons to national leadership roles. These individuals will be trained and guided to take up key responsibilities in the life and mission of the Church in India.

This bold step reflects the Church’s growing commitment to shared leadership, inclusivity, and the active involvement of the laity. By empowering lay faithful and women, the CCBI is opening new pathways for participation and leadership in Church structures, ministries, and decision-making bodies.

This initiative is not just timely, it is deeply needed for building a more vibrant, listening, and missionary Church in India.